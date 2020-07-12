How the Menendez Brothers Murder Trial Put Court TV on the Entertainment Map

"Few stories I've ever covered have been so emotional," Terry Moran, one of the original Court TV anchors who would also cover the Simpson trial for the network before joining ABC News in 1997, wrote for ABCNews.com ahead of the 2017 special Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers. "And I think it was because this was primarily a family story. And families are the crucible of our lives and of our melodramas, the place where our most intense connections are forged—and broken."

He said that, more than 20 years later, the case still haunted him—and he acknowledged that the media frenzy that dissected the case every which way has overpowered the memory of just how painful "the catastrophe of the Menendez family" was to witness up close.

"I was still a relatively new TV reporter, and I'd never seen anything like the Menendez trial. It was my first media circus," Moran wrote. "Reporters and crews from around the world came to the courthouse in Van Nuys, Calif., to bring this family's disaster to all the folks back home." By the time each of the brothers took the stand to testify, "[t]hey were transformed. So were their parents. Their family tragedy became a kind of national game-show or cartoon—unreal, drained of the pain that flowed through the courtroom every day."