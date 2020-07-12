Most Births at a Concert?! The Wildest Records Ever Written Into the Music History Books

When it comes to breaking records in music, there are the achievements that everyone's aware of.

Most albums sold, most No. 1 hits, highest-grossing tour. You know, the usual.

But then there are the accomplishments so wild, they almost take you by surprise and make you wonder why anyone was even paying attention to that in the first place.

When we learned that it was the 28th anniversary of the Guns N' Roses rock ballad "November Rain" becoming the longest song to ever crack the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, it got us wondering just what other wild and obscure records were out there. Luckily, the good people at Guinness World Records have been keeping track of that sort of things since the annual reference book's inception in 1955.

What we found among their records below us away. Most births at one concert. The deepest underwater performance. The most digital tracks released in 24 hours. (Wait until you find out how many on that last one.)