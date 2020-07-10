Morphe Cosmetics Cuts Ties With Jeffree Star After Jackie Aina and More YouTubers Speak Out

Morphe is envisioning their future without Jeffree Star.

In a statement released on Friday, the makeup company stated they are working towards cutting ties with the controversial YouTuber. "Today we've made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products. We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks," they said. "As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand."

Their decision to stop working with Star comes after multiple influential figures in the beauty community demanded action from the company. Jackie Aina, who was one of the first stars to speak out about Morphe's connection, wrote on Twitter in July, "hey boos, as some of you may know as of this week I will no longer be a @MorpheBrushes affiliate... I refuse to align myself with a company that continues to retail antiblack racist beauty brands. I strongly encourage other influencers to do the same!"