Jada Pinkett Smith Admits to Past Relationship With August Alsina While Separated From Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith promised to bring herself to the red table, and she did not disappoint.

On Friday's episode of her Facebook Watch Show Red Table Talk, Jada sat down with husband Will Smith to address allegations that she had an affair with singer August Alsina. Jada previously denied August's claims that they were once intimate, and said it was "absolutely not true" that Will ever gave his blessing.

Now, however, Jada says she and August were in a relationship while she and Will were temporarily separated.

"This is a very personal journey that became very public," Jada shared, to which Will responded, "So what happened, Jada?"

"About four and a half years ago," she explained, "I started a friendship with August. We actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his health, his mental state."