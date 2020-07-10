Oprah Winfrey and BFF Gayle King Reunite for "Freedom Dinner" After Negative Coronavirus Tests

Best friends back together again!
Gayle King may have flown from New York to her BFF Oprah Winfrey's Santa Barbara, Calif. home at the end of June, but it wasn't until Thursday night that the two were finally reunited.
In videos shared to Instagram by the longtime pals, Winfrey greeted King at her front door with her arms wide open for a big hug.
"After 13 and a half days quarantined in my guest house, @gayleking and her @cbsthismorning team released from Covid quarantine," Oprah captioned her post.
King's post revealed that she and her CBS This Morning team—who have been staying and filming in Winfrey's guest house—were all tested for COVID-19 after the recommended two weeks were up, and everyone's results came back negative.
"Quarantine 'ovah'!" she wrote. "We got our covid results & @Oprah had us over for a 'freedom dinner' a good time was had by all."
"A COVID-free house!" Winfrey cheerfully says in one of the videos, which also shows King greeting her longtime partner Stedman Graham.
Since King's arrival, she and Winfrey have talked to each other, but only from afar.
Winfrey's also managed to still be a very accommodating host, doing everything from delivering King and the CBS team popsicles to hosting a poolside socially distanced lunch!
While King's kept busy with CBS This Morning, Winfrey's spent the past few months making a number of (virtual!) appearances. One was during Facebook's #Graduation2020 special, when she delivered a commencement speech.
"You are indeed, the chosen class, for such a time as this, the Class of 2020. You're also a united class, the pandemic class, that has the entire world striving to graduate with you," she told recent graduates. "But even though there may not be pomp because of our circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope."
Winfrey continued, "Your graduation ceremony is taking place with so many luminaries celebrating you on the world's Facebook stage, and I'm just honored to join them and salute you."
In May, the talk show host spoke at another graduation event after teaming up with John Krasinski for his YouTube series "Some Good News."