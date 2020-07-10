16 Impulse Buys That Are Now Must-Haves for Us

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just like you, most of us here at E! can't resist the dopamine rush of an occasional impulse buy, especially during the never-ending quarantine. But these buys don't always have to be wasteful.
Below, our recent impulse purchases that have quickly turned into our new must-haves, from beauty finds to snack suggestions. We say it with authority: Once you've tried these, there's no turning back!
Kate Sommerville ExfoliKate Intensive Pore Exfoliating Treatment
"One of my impulse buys that I have continued to purchase and use for almost two years now is Kate Sommerville's ExfoliKate Exfoliating Treatment. It's expensive, which is why I was hesitant to initially buy it, but now (unfortunately for my wallet) I can't imagine my skincare regimen without it, especially in the absence of facials during this pandemic. If the price tag is a concern, try the $24 mini size—a little goes a long way with this product." —Samantha Schnurr
Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick in Retro Rose
"Only Rihanna could make me fall in love with a dusty pink lipstick. Even though I own about 40 lipsticks in the same shade, nothing compares to Fenty Beauty's latest and greatest. The hint of silver specks makes this pink hue anything but basique. Plus, it glides on like buttah and leaves your lips looking plump and juicy. And because I can't get enough of this product, I purchased two other shades: Glazed and Goji Gang." —Alyssa Morin
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40
Two of us at E! had the same idea when it came to impulse buying the Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen.
"In the early days of the quarantine I splurged on a ton of products from Sephora, with retail therapy being my justification, but as the days wore on I stopped using makeup and continued using this miracle gel. Unlike other sunscreens I've used, it doesn't make me feel oily and it leaves no white-cast, plus it stays on even through the toughest of workouts." —Cydney Contreras
"I've purchased mainly beauty items since we're staring at ourselves more on Zoom/FaceTime these days. Supergoop! Glowscreen is a sunscreen that acts as a primer and also leaves you super dewy." —Adrienne Roy
Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream
"Look, it's never my starting goal to eat an entire pint of ice cream but at least with this, I don't feel that bad when it happens. I initially threw it into my cart because they tell you the whole thing is less than 350 calories right there on the front but I have to say the flavors are really, really good. I first tried the mint chip and am now also a huge fan of the peanut butter cup, cookie dough and birthday cake. I keep a pint in the freezer at all times." —Beth Sobol
BergHOFF Travel Flatware
"While I initially bought this item on a whim because I thought it looked cute, it's actually turned out to be one of my smarter purchases. In recent weeks it's helped me on my quest to be more eco-friendly and, most importantly, avoid germs as I start to safely venture beyond the confines of my home." —Cydney Contreras
O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Jar, Tube, and Lip Repair SPF Variety Pack
"My husband is obsessed with this set from O'Keeffe's. It's helped him get baby soft feet so that he looks good in his flip flops for summer. Also, the lip repair has SPF which is great since he tends to forget to protect himself during our sunny quarantine walks." —Lindsay Scheinberg
Beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid
"Yeah, I know, it's just soap, but the little butterfly grid really helps get excess product off my Beautyblender. I love that it comes in its own travel-friendly case too!" —Katherine Riley
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Skin Therapy Oil for Face
"I have never used face oil but I needed some to use with my Gua Sha stone massages. I really didn't want to spend a lot of money in case it caused me to break out so I bought this one for under $10. I'm hooked. My face feels plump and always has a nice summertime glow." —Lindsay Scheinberg
Mrs. Prindable's Nine Piece Individual Apple Summer Assortment
"When quarantine first began, I decided to buy these for friends, family and neighbors as a surprise treat. Spoiler alert: Everyone raved about them. They arrived fresh and individually wrapped making it easy to gift. I'll be ordering more when the holidays approach." —Mike Vulpo
Tan Towel Tan Towel Full Body Classic Five Pack
"I had read the great reviews but was hesitant to stray from my trusty Jergen's Natural Glow. I saw these while I was in line at Kohl's making an Amazon return there and picked up a box. So glad I tried! They are really easy to use. No awkward mitts, no hand-staining and perfect when you need a quick hit of color." —Katherine Riley
Shiseido Men Total Revitalizer Cream
"When summer kicked off, I knew I wanted to focus more on taking care of my skin. Fortunately, I found this cream that leaves my skin feeling hydrated after every morning shave. Plus, it promises to prevent future aging signs. Bonus!" —Mike Vulpo
Oribe Airbrush Root Touch Up Spray
"I purchased Oribe's Airbrush Root Touch Up Spray to conceal those grays until I can color my hair again. It's actually been sold out at a lot of places so many others have the same idea." —Adrienne Roy
Thermapulse Relief Wrap Ultra
"I'm a sucker for the As Seen on TV section of any store, and when I'm feeling miserable that impulse is turned up to 11. Well, I've had this wrap for years now—and it's come in quite handy for all the neck and shoulder aches I've been getting from my less-than-ergonomic work-from-home situation." —Katherine Riley
LesserEvil Grain Free Paleo Puffs in Himalayan Pink Salt
"The snack attacks have been real lately. It's like my stomach waits until 3 p.m. to become an insatiable monster each day. I bought the Himalayan pink sea salt paleo puffs on a whim at Erewhon Market (if you know you know) and have been obsessed ever since. All legit no bulls—t ingredients and super tasty (think of a healthy Cheez Doodle minus the mess and sugar headache), they are the ideal snack for the beach. But here's a tip: buy multiple bags because there's no sound quite as sad as your fingers reaching the bottom of the bag." —Tierney Bricker
T3 Featherweight Compact
"This was an impulse buy from Costco, like so many things from Costco are. But I just love it now. I never thought a particular blow dryer would make much a difference, but this baby keeps my hair shiny and dries my long locks quickly. Which is pretty impressive since my hair has grown to Marcia Brady lengths since lock-down." —Katherine Riley
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
"I have a graveyard of every drugstore facial sunscreen in my bathroom because they all break out my sensitive skin. After my dermatologist suggested the (in my opinion) pricey EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen, I attempted to do some math and figured I'd be better off spending a bit more than lab testing any more drugstore bargain bin finds. It turns out my dermatologist was right: This sunscreen has never once broken me out, isn't sticky on my face and doesn't leave a white cast. I'm never turning back." —Carolin Lehmann
