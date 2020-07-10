Brie Larson Proves She's Ariana Grande's No. 1 Fan With "Be Alright" Cover

Brie Larson's latest Ariana Grande cover is more than just alright.

The Oscar winner took to social media to share a video of her rendition of Grande's hit song "Be Alright," which Larson performed on her guitar. "Baby, don't you know? All of them tears gon' come and go," Larson sings in the video. "Baby, you just gotta make up your mind/That every little thing is gonna be alright."

"Baby, don't you know? All of them tears gon' come and go," the 30-year-old Marvel star continued. "Baby, you just gotta make up your mind/We decide it/We're gonna be alright."

Larson, who has also covered several other Grande songs, captioned the post with a flower emoji along with the song's title. Back in March 2019, Larson and Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson sang along to Grande's iconic "7 Rings" track during their appearance on Carpool Karaoke, expertly delivering the lyrics.