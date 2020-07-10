Katherine Schwarzenegger Details How She's Found "Silver Linings" of Pregnancy Amid the Pandemic

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is revealing how she's maintaining a positive outlook on her pregnancy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The world first learned that the author and her husband, Chris Pratt, are expecting their first child nearly two months into the stay at home order in California. And while the pair kept much of the details about those early days to themselves, a source previously shared, "[Katherine] is very much enjoying being at home and having this time to relax and really enjoy being pregnant."

Now that over a month has passed however, Katherine herself is telling E! News all about how she's been passing the time. She shares that like most expectant mothers, her days are largely spent nesting and growing more comfortable in the kitchen, a space she previously used for baking rather than cooking.

To read everything that Katherine had to say about her preparations, as well as her partnership with Rubbermaid, check out the Q&A below!