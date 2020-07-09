Colton Underwood Says He's Ready to Meet "New People" After Cassie Randolph Split

Colton Underwood has found "clarity" on what he wants from a relationship following his split from Cassie Randolph.

Though the former Bachelor has stayed silent on the breakup out of respect for his ex, the star said he's ready to speak out about the "experience" because "obviously a lot changed this week," seemingly referencing Cassie's interview on Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

He shared on Instagram, "These last few weeks have been challenging because, by now, you all know I'm an open book and I enjoy sharing my life with y'all. When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends."

"Every experience provides us with an opportunity for growth," the 28-year-old stated. "If you've been kind enough to have followed our story you've been with us through all of the ups and downs which have taught me so many lessons. I've come to realize when you're in the thick of it you just need to take a step back and look at things from a different perspective, in doing so I have gained so much clarity about what I want and more importantly what I need in a relationship."