Amy Schumer Reveals Whether She Misses Her "Ho Days"

Is Amy Schumer America's "cool older sister"?

After watching the comedian's appearance on today's Daily Pop, fans will have to answer with a resounding yes. While promoting her new HBO Max docu-series, Expecting Amy, Amy gave E!'s own Justin Sylvester an update on her family, which includes husband Chris Fischer and their 1-year-old son Gene.

"We're really good," Amy exclusively told Justin.

Although Justin couldn't be happier for Amy, he joked that her marriage had him carrying "the torch that you left behind—because Trainwreck 2 needed to happen." Thus, he couldn't help but ask if the now wife and mother missed her single days.

"I mean, yes and no. Because, like, I don't have the energy for my ho days anymore, you know? Like, listening to somebody's boring stories and drinking and all night and then you go home…I'm too tired," she responded. "But, you know, there's like an energy about it that, of course, you miss."