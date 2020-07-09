Chris Harrison Confuses Holey Moley For a Weird Episode of The Bachelor in Sneak Peek

What kind of weirdo journey to find love is this?

Chris Harrison guests on tonight's episode of the mini golf game show Holey Moley, and based on this sneak peek exclusive to E! News, he seems to be a little lost. Or maybe everybody's lost, because it looks like a whole bunch of wannabe Bachelor contestants are golfing in evening wear.

"This is one of the weirdest network cross-promotions we have ever done," he says. And he's correct.

In what Harrison describes as a "special episode" of Holey Moley, eight single mini-golfers "see if they can hit it off while they tee off," though things do not get quite as dramatic as he hopes. It's not just one person going home, it's everybody, because everybody gets to go home after they're done mini-golfing. No fantasy suites this time around.