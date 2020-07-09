Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson Welcomes First Child With Justin Mikita

Congratulations are in order for Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita.
E! News can confirm the Modern Family star and his husband welcomed their first child named Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7.
"The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three," Jesse's rep shared with People, who was first to report the news. No other details are available at this time.
The news comes seven months after Jesse confirmed a baby was on the way during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
"This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we can keep it between the three of us and you all," he joked during the late-night show. "But I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband! But shhh, don't tell anyone. Let's just keep it between us."
The Tie The Knot founder continued, "I'm very excited, but it feels like I'm 44 now. I'm like, let's get this show going! I mean, it's already tick tock."
That excitement was visible earlier this spring when Jesse and Justin enjoyed a star-studded baby shower to celebrate their upcoming arrival.
Sofia Vergara, Lisa Rinna and Sarah Hyland were just some of the familiar faces who celebrated the parents-to-be in a backyard bash that included male synchronized swimmers, photo booths and more activities.
"Justin and I did NOT want a baby shower but we are so glad we gave in! Thank you to all of our friends who showed up to celebrate our growing family," Jesse shared on Instagram after the celebration. "In lieu of gifts we asked our guests to make donations to @nokidhungry. They do amazing work getting meals to hungry children. If you feel inclined, check out their page to learn more about them! Can't wait to go on this adventure with you @justinmikita!"
Justin shared that excitement when opening up about his love story in an interview with Variety.
"We're just really excited to meet this person and experience what fatherhood is like," Justin shared. "We both have amazing fathers who we look up to very much, but it's different when it's you."