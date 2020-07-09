Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson Welcomes First Child With Justin Mikita

Congratulations are in order for Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita.

E! News can confirm the Modern Family star and his husband welcomed their first child named Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7.

"The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three," Jesse's rep shared with People, who was first to report the news. No other details are available at this time.

The news comes seven months after Jesse confirmed a baby was on the way during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

"This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we can keep it between the three of us and you all," he joked during the late-night show. "But I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband! But shhh, don't tell anyone. Let's just keep it between us."

The Tie The Knot founder continued, "I'm very excited, but it feels like I'm 44 now. I'm like, let's get this show going! I mean, it's already tick tock."