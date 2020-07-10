The Bachelor's Caila Quinn Wants to Say Yes to the Dress—Except Her Mom Thinks It's Basic

The Bachelor veteran Caila Quinn is on the hunt for the perfect dress. The thing is, she never envisioned what that dress would look like. "But I am obsessed with toile," she says in the exclusive sneak peel of the Say Yes to the Dress premiere above.
Caila headed to Kleinfield to find the gown of her dreams with her family and friends at her side.
"I would love something with sleeves, that has a big toile skirt, that almost looks like it has no end because it's so big," she says in the sneak peek. Caila and Randy Fenoli were on the same page in terms of budget and look, thankfully.
"In the past, I've fallen in love with a dress or two, but they were way out of my budget. Now I'm starting at a blank slate, with a fresh, clear mind," she says.
She seems to have found a winner, a dress she can "run away in." Seeing Caila in a wedding dress brought her father to tears. When it comes time to walk her down the aisle? "Oh, I'm going to bawl like a 4-year-old," he says.
But her mom wasn't so smitten. "It's very conservative," she says. She wants it to have a little more pop and rated it a nine out of 10. "I consider it, like, almost basic," her mother says.
"If Caila were in her dress, she'd be crying," her friend says. "No."
They aren't swaying Caila, though. "I love it. I think it's beautiful, I think it's so unique and it has every element I've been looking for," she says.
Will there be a winner that meets everybody's criteria?
Say Yes to the Dress returns Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on TLC with a special quarantine episode dealing with how Kleinfield has adapted to making virtual appointments. At 9 p.m., Caila's episode airs and her family and friends worry she's just trying to impress her social media following with her selection. Later in the season, Big Brother star Bayleigh Dayton shops for a dress to start her marriage with Chris ‘Swaggy C' Williams, Meanwhile, a first-time ask leaves the consultants stunned: one bride wants a "naked dress."