The Bachelor's Caila Quinn Wants to Say Yes to the Dress—Except Her Mom Thinks It's Basic

The Bachelor veteran Caila Quinn is on the hunt for the perfect dress. The thing is, she never envisioned what that dress would look like. "But I am obsessed with toile," she says in the exclusive sneak peel of the Say Yes to the Dress premiere above.

Caila headed to Kleinfield to find the gown of her dreams with her family and friends at her side.

"I would love something with sleeves, that has a big toile skirt, that almost looks like it has no end because it's so big," she says in the sneak peek. Caila and Randy Fenoli were on the same page in terms of budget and look, thankfully.