Naya Rivera Presumed Dead as Authorities Shift Search to "Recovery Operation"

Authorities also pointed out Thursday that this Lake Piru not a natural lake, but rather a man-made reservoir. "It is deep," the department stated, "Up to 130 [feet] in spots and loaded with debris on the bottom."

"There are challenges and safety issues at the sight," the sheriff's department explained. "Despite complaints that authorities suspended search efforts overnight, visibility for divers in the lake, during the day, is exceedingly limited somewhere between five and nine [feet]. You can't see at night."