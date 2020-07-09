Naya Rivera Presumed Dead as Authorities Shift Search to "Recovery Operation"

Dive teams from California Emergency Services and Los Angeles County are assisting the sheriff's department in the search for Rivera. Authorities are also employing helicopters.
Authorities also pointed out Thursday that this is not a natural lake but rather a man-made reservoir, "Which means it is deep, up to 130' in spots and loaded with debris on the bottom ie trees and other objects."
"There are challenges and safety issues at the sight," the sheriff's department stated. "Despite complaints that authorities suspended search efforts overnight, visibility for divers in the lake, during the day, is exceedingly limited somewhere between 5-9" you can't see at night."
Stars have been sending out well wishes and prayers for Rivera, including many of her former Glee castmates. Heather Morris took to her Instagram Stories to write, "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light."
Chord Overstreet also took to social media to tell fans, "love and hug on the people you can, while you can. I love you. Everyone please send out your prayers."