Sink Your Teeth Into This Jaws x Unique Vintage Collab

Daaaa dun. Daaaa dun. Daaaa dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun... if that's not enough of a hint to get out of the water and put on some clothes, maybe this will drive the point home: the Jaws x Unique Vintage collab is here to save you from being consumed in an unfashionable death!
Featuring a selection of stylish skirts, cute tees, fashionable dresses and more, each piece is inspired by the timeless summer blockbuster, available in sizes ranging from XS to 5X. Even better? Unique Vintage will be donating 10% of the profits from this collection to One Ocean Conservation via Save The Sea Turtles International, a shark and at-risk sea life conservation initiative.
But don't ignore this particular problem until it swims up and bites you in the ass, 'cause this collab isn't going to last for long. Give your wardrobe some teeth and shop some of our faves below!
Jaws x Unique Vintage Plus Size Jaws Movie Poster Jayne Swing Skirt
Nothing says "movie fan" quite like this swing skirt featuring the artwork from the iconic Jaws movie poster. Not only does it feature a nipped-in waist with an elastic back and pleats, but it has side pockets (they may not be big enough to carry a harpoon, though). Add a crinoline for some volume like in the picture. Also, it's available in standard sizing, too.
Jaws x Unique Vintage Movie Logo Womens Tee
No, we do not at all think that it's too much to pair the above skirt with this cute tee. Yes, it should become a wardrobe staple that would also work well with jeans. and cut-offs. Classic ringer tees never die, unlike man-eating sharks.
Jaws x Unique Vintage Plus Size 1950s Style Khaki Tan Mia Romper
Channel your inner Chief Brody in this romper, made of slightly stretchy materials to hug your curves in all the right places, and featuring unattached patches bearing the Jaws logo. Plus, there's tons of pockets to stash all your stuff. We definitely recommend pairing them with aviators for a more authoritative look (but more on that later). Grab the romper in standard sizing here.
Jaws x Unique Vintage Jaws Icon Print Rachel Swing Dress
All of Jaws' most memorable moments are splashed across this midcentury-style dress, which will totally make you look good enough to eat... so maybe stay on the beach, just in case. With princess seaming and side smocking to provide a flawless fit, the straps descend into a sweetheart neckline with a classic notched fold, while a seamed waistline accents your curves. There's hidden pockets in this one, too, and you can grab it in plus sizing here.
Quay High Key Rimless Sunglasses
Remember we told you to keep an eye out for aviators to pair with your Brody romper? Et voila! These come from Quay, known for crafting superior sunnies. They feature a rimless design with silicone nose pads and tapered arms, so they stay put, even if things get a little... shall we say, intense when you're going fishing. And of course, they offer UV protection.
