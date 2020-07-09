Happy Birthday, Tom Hanks! See E!'s Lilliana Vazquez Pay Tribute to "America's Dad"

Honoring America's dad.

As E! readers surely know, today, Jul. 9, marks Tom Hanks' 64th birthday. Thus, in order to pay tribute to the beloved actor, E!'s own Lilliana Vazquez looked back at the Oscar winner's life for a new Pop on Peacock video.

"That's right, Tom! It's time to get down and party because it's your 64th birthday," Lilliana expressed in the footage above. "We've learned so much from you and your characters over the years."

Through roles like Mr. Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Woody in the Toy Story franchise, Lilliana noted that Tom has given us many "profound moments."

We mean, thanks to Forrest Gump, we know now that "life is like a box of chocolates."

"You taught us the meaning of perseverance," she continued. "And how to embrace our inner child."

And, as Lilliana put it, he's the only actor to "actually claim the title of America's dad."