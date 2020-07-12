Naya RiveraKanye WestMeghan MarkleVideosPhotos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Tiffany Haddish stunned fans with her hair transformation while The CW announced the new star of Batwoman after Ruby Rose's exit
You ready?

That's the question we're asking as we reveal the most shocking celebrity transformations of the week, including Tiffany Haddish's major hair change she made in front of fans on Instagram Live, shaving her head completely, and Ariel Winter's most daring color change-up yet after the actress debuted her fiery red hair at the beginning of quarantine. 

Plus, one Hollywood star stepped out without his tattoos for the first time, and a reality TV star made a major renovation to her home that was symbolic of her moving on after her divorce. 

Finally, two popular TV entities are undergoing modern changes, including a beloved '80s comedy that is being updated by one of the small screen's biggest producers for the modern era, and quick, someone project the bat signal because an iconic DC Comics superhero is going to be portrayed by a Black star for the first time and we're so here for this casting. 

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Tiffany Haddish / Instagram
Tiffany Haddish

She ready! 

The Girls Trip star took to Instagram Live to document her at-home makeover in real time, cutting off all her hair before taking a clipper to shave the rest of her head. 

"I love it! It feels so good!" Haddish shared while unveiling her new look on social media. "I've been wanting to do it for years."

The 40-year-old comedian went on to defend herself from accusations she shaved off her hair as a way to cope with her emotional well-being. 

"Why when a woman decides, 'Hey, I'm gonna cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp,' she's gotta have a mental problem?" she said. "Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys, I'm not suffering from no emotional s--t, nothing."

Instagram
Ariel Winter

The brunette is finding out if blondes have more fun this summer, debuting her platinum new locks on Instagram. "Winter is coming," she wrote, channeling her inner Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

Months ago, the Modern Family star showed off her fiery red new 'do, channeling The Little Mermaid's Ariel.  

Warner Bros
Batwoman

Meet your new Batwoman: Javicia Leslie.

After Ruby Rose's shocking exit as the CW drama's lead superhero, the search was on for Batwoman's new star when it returns for its second season in January 2021. This week, The CW and Warner. Bros. announced Javicia Leslie, best known for playing Ali on God Friended Me, will be donning the batsuit, making her the first Black woman to do so. 

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement.

Read more about Leslie's new character and how she will be introduced into the world of Batwoman here.

 

SL, Terma / BACKGRID, Lalo Yasky/WireImage
Colin Farrell

The star revealed last year on The Late Show that he was going through the process of having many of his tattoos removed, admitting "embarrassment was only partly to blame" for the decision.

"I'm getting rid of them because I got tired of getting painted in the makeup chair anytime I wear a t-shirt, it buys me an extra 45 minutes sleep in the morning," he explained at the time. "Obviously, none of them had that much significance to me that I would choose 45 minutes over my own history!"

And Farrell recently was spotted in Los Angeles showing off his newly bare arms.

Getty Images
The Wonder Years

Now here is a remake we can't wait to see: ABC is officially bringing back The Wonder Years, with the new version following a Black middle0class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1960s and how they made sure it was their wonder years too. The original show was set in the same era, but never explicitly said where it took place.

Empire's Lee Daniels is on board to executive producer alongside writer Saladin Patterson of Dave and The Last O.G., Marc Velez from Lee Daniels Entertainment and original series star Fred Savage, who is attached to direct the pilot. Original series co-creator Neal Marlens is on board as a consultant.

ChrisKPhotography
Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is continuing to embark on her new life following her split from husband Joe Giudice, completely making over her home.

"She was like my house needs a lot of work, it's dark, it's filled with old Italian stuff, Joe is gone," interior designer Jimmy DiLaurentis told E! "She was just like, I need to feel lighter in this house. It's a huge house, everything was doom and gloom and dark, and she had memories of a lot of stuff and she just wanted to brighten it up."

Updating her furniture, re-painting the walls and getting rid of her marital bed. 

"She has a new bed. She went to one store, one shop and bought all of this furniture 18 or 19 years ago and she was like, I have got to get rid of that," Jimmy relayed. "She is in a whole different place now than she was then. She is doing amazing, working her ass off."

