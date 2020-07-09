Why Didn't 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jihoon Get a Job? He Says He Wanted to Nap...

The saga of Deavan and Jihoon continues on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
Deavan, who is making her second attempt at moving to South Korea to be with Jihoon, wasn't too happy to learn her husband wasn't exactly up front with her about his current financial situation. Yes, it's the same problems they had before. But this attempt, Deavan brought her mom, daughter and son with her to South Korea. The tensions, yeah, they are high.
In the above exclusive sneak peek from the Monday, July 13 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Deavan and Jihoon continue their tense discussion about finances, Jihoon's lies and whether or not they can make a life together.
"Jihoon admitting that he is not financially ready for us to move to Korea is devastating because he told me everything was fine," she says in a confessional. "But he lied to trick me into coming and that's not OK."
Jihoon apologizes for lying about his job and money situation. "I was very selfish," he admits in the clip above.
"I met you, and ever since then, I've been very nervous," he says through a translator tool.
The duo found out they were pregnant during their first meeting after talking online for some time. Suddenly, Jihoon was going to not only be a stepdad to Deavan's daughter, but there was going to be a new baby in the picture too. That, coupled with his debt, was very stressful he says.
"I never went to a good university, and it's not like I had any marketable skills," he tells her. So, he worked part-time making deliveries "because I can rest when I want to rest." On good months, he earned between $2,000 to $3,000.
Deavan wants to know why he isn't working full-time when he knows he has kids to take care of. "I was very tired, yet I was working 17 hours a day while taking care of the kids," she says.
"I am just shocked right now. For me to put in all of that time to make sure my family was OK, while he took a part-time job just so he could take more naps is ridiculous," Deavan says in a confessional.
Click play on the video above to see more.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.