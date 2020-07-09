Simone Biles and Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. Break Up After 3 Years Together

Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr. have called it quits after three years together.
The Olympic athlete confirmed her split from fellow gymnast Ervin in her just-released cover story for the August issue of Vogue. "It's hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," Biles, the most decorated female gymnast in history, said of the split. "But it was for the best." According to Vogue, the athletes ended their relationship in early March.
This split news comes almost exactly three years after the duo confirmed their romance. As fans might recall, the gold medalist went public with her and Ervin's relationship in Aug. 2017, posting a photo with her beau along with the message, "Always smiling with you."
Around that same time, Ervin had posted a sweet message on social media for Biles following her induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame.
"Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you've accomplished & how well you carry yourself," Erin wrote on Instagram. "You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulations on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can't wait to see what the future has in store."
In late 2019, Biles couldn't help but gush over her beau in an interview on the Today show.
"Every time it's different, he basically just screams into the phone and tells me how proud he is of me," she shared in October. "He's an awesome times two."
That same month, Biles took to social media to post a sweet tribute to Ervin on his birthday.
"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams," Biles wrote. "So many things I love about you. Your energy lights up an entire room. you're a true gentleman and you always put others first! Your mindset, grit and your passion for greatness. 26 will be a great one! Never stop being you Stacey Ervin Jr. I love you."