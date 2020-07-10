How Jimmie Allen Is Honoring His Late Dad and Grandmother With His Star-Studded EP Bettie James

For Jimmie Allen, family is everything.

So it is only fitting that the country artist's star-studded EP Bettie James is a tribute to his late father and grandmother. "I named the EP after my grandma who died in 2014 and my father who passed September 2019," Jimmie exclusively shared with E! News. "I kind of wanted to start leaving legacies, leaving their legacy through my music. They inspired me so much...the man I am and who I hope to be one day."

While his grandmother's lessons on patience encouraged him to take his time with the tracks, it was his dad's advice that taught him to think outside the box. "My father got me into country music," he explained. "That's all he listened to and he was all about taking risk, so I feel like I was able to be patient in creating but taking risk and putting together artists in times people would never even think about mixing."