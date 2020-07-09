Kate Spade Flash Sale: Save Up to 75% on Bags, Shoes & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Nordstrom Rack has a deal you won't want to miss: an up to 75% off flash sale on Kate Spade's whimsical bags, shoes, clothing, accessories and more.
Shop some of the sale's best deals below to freshen up your summer wardrobe at a bargain. And be quick before it all sells out or the sale ends! Happy shopping!
Kate Spade New York Metro Crystal Bracelet Watch
This two-tone rose gold watch is feminine and classy. It has tiny crystal markers.
Kate Spade New York Jackson Medium Leather Satchel
This simple satchel can be worn crossbody and also comes in a pink hue.
Kate Spade New York Medium Nylon Tote
This taupe tote with silver-tone hardware fits everything you need to take out and about.
Kate Spade New York Grand Street Colorblock Sadie Leather Tote
This dual color leather tote has lots of pockets inside and silver-tone hardware.
Kate Spade New York Avaline Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
There are teeny spades on the temples of these aviator sunglasses that are also available in two other hues. This black version won't overpower your face and you can't beat the deal you're getting on it at 67% off.
Kate Spade New York Cameron Zip Leather Crossbody Bag
This white and taupe leather crossbody bag is perfect for the gal on the go. It has lots of pockets for cash and cards.
Kate Spade New York Grand Street Sadie Leather Tote
This leather tote will fit your whole life and has lots of pockets for organization. It makes for a great work bag.
Kate Spade New York Leather Cameron Paper Rose Medium Done Cosmetic Case
This cosmetic bag has a pretty floral print and is perfect for on the go.
Kate Spade New York Jackson Medium Tote Bag
This pebbled leather tote bag has a medium size and gold-tone hardware.
Kate Spade New York Jackson Small Tab Leather Crossbody Bag
This petite crossbody has a detachable shoulder strap and card slots inside. We love its soft taupe hue, plus it's a whopping 64% off discount.
Kate Spade New York Grand Street Hayden Crossbody Bag
This sweet crossbody has gold-tone hardware and adds a feminine touch to any outfit.
Kate Spade New York Kingston Drive Vivian Leather Tote
We love the glam chain straps on this leather tote bag. It has a chic tassel, too.
Kate Spade New York Daniels Drive Abigail Satchel
This classy medium-size satchel is made of nice pebbled leather.
Kate Spade New York Crystal Open Hinged Bangle Bracelet
This gorgeous open-hinged bangle adds a pop of color to your look with its crystals. It's a total compliment magnet.
