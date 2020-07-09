Heather Morris, Demi Lovato and More Ask For Prayers Amid Search For Missing Naya Rivera

Heather Morris and Harry Shum Jr. are leading prayers for Naya Rivera.

The Glee star, who portrayed character Santana Lopez on the beloved series, is missing after authorities found her 4-year-old son alone on a boat in the middle of California's Lake Piru on Wednesday, July 8. Authorities have confirmed that a search for Rivera is underway and will continue at daybreak on Thursday, July 9.

As news about Rivera emerged overnight, fans, friends and former co-stars took to social media to ask for prayers for the actress. "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us," Morris wrote to her followers in a message on her Instagram Story. "We need your love and light."

Glee's Harry Shum Jr. tweeted that he's, "Praying." While Iqbal Theba, who portrayed Principal Figgins on the musical series, also responded to the news about Rivera on Twitter, writing, "Oh God... mercy... please..."