Rachel Lindsay Reveals the Reason She Was Once "So Against" Dating Outside Of Her Race

Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo, P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn discussed what it's like to be in an interracial relationship in the modern era.

Though the famous couples have discussed their day to day lives on previous occasions, they sat down with Emmanuel Acho for the next installment of his YouTube series Uncomfortable Conversations, during which he asked them questions from his followers.

As usual, the former pro athlete didn't hold back and began their talk by admitting he "felt some type of way" when he watched Rachel's season of The Bachelorette and saw that she chose Bryan. He explained, "I'm watching The Bachelorette and I see finally they chose a Black woman, they chose a Black queen and I'm thinking to myself, 'Surely, she's going to pick a Black king.' I know nothing about Bryan, like nothing about Bryan. I never met the guy but all I see is Rachel picked a guy who is seemingly white."