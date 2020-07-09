Outlander's Claire and Jamie Share a Loving Moment Over Mold In Deleted Scene

Only a couple like Claire and Jamie could have a lovely little intimate moment over a bunch of mold.

For everyone suffering the droughtlander once again, E! News has a little deleted scene from season five to help tide you over, from back when Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was trying to figure out how to make Penicillin. Jamie (Sam Heughan) is not so thrilled to find out that lifesaving medicine is made out of mold.

"That was mold you put in my ass?!" he says.

Yep, and it saved his life. Claire is hoping to save many other lives by figuring out Penicillin on her own, and Jamie's happy to let her.

"Grow all the mold you want, sassenach."

How on earth did Sam Heughan make that sentence so sexy?