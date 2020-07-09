Racial JusticeFeel GoodWellness

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Ending After One Last Season

Part four will be released later this year, bringing an end to Sabrina's Chilling Adventures on Netflix.
Sabrina Spellman's chilling adventures are coming to an end. 

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be saying goodbye, though not until we all take one last trip to Greendale for a war against the Eldritch Terrors later this year. 

"Over the course of Part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale," Netflix's description reads. "The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?" 

None of that sounds terrifying at all! 

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement. "I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."

No date for the final season has been announced, but we know it will be "late 2020." Perhaps a return to Halloween season is in store? We're crossing our fingers.

The first three parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are now streaming on Netflix. See below for all the other shows ending in 2020!

Netflix
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

End date: Late 2020

After four spooky seasons/parts, the Netflix drama is facing the end (of the world?). 

ABC
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

End date: Summer 2020

After years of bubble-worth ratings, the last standing Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series from the era pre-Kevin Feige's oversight is coming to an end.

Netflix
Dear White People

End date: TBA

Another show with a fourth and final season coming from Netflix.

Netflix
GLOW

End date: TBA

Despite award nominations, it seems GLOW has perpetually been on the cancellation bubble. Netflix gave the comedy a fourth and final season renewal back in September 2019.

Netflix
Grace & Frankie

End date: TBA

The comedy starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda got a seventh and final season renewal ahead of its season six premiere. The final batch of episodes could very well debut in 2021.

 

TNT
Claws

End date: TBA

Claws will return for its fourth and final season on TNT likely in summer 2020.

Netflix
The Ranch

End date: January 2020.

After eight parts (not seasons, parts), Ashton Kutcher's Netflix comedy is done.

Netflix
13 Reasons Why

End date: TBA

The saga of Liberty High and all of its secrets and lies will come to a close with the fourth season.

NBC
Blindspot

End date: TBA

Jane Doe has just one more season in 2020 to kick butt and find more memories.

NBC
Will & Grace

End date: TBA

It's the end of the road, again, for Jack, Karen, Will and Grace as the revived series signs off again.

Netflix
Fuller House

End date: TBA

Despite the cast being hopeful the story of the Tanner family isn't over, it seems like this will indeed be the end of the road...whenever Netflix drops the second half of the final season.

Syfy
The Magicians

End date: April 2020

While there was an attempt to get the show a new home, producers designed the season five finale to also serve as a series ender.

Starz
Power

End date: February 2020

Power may be done, but there are quite a few prequels and sequels in the works at Starz.

ABC
Fresh Off the Boat

End date: February 2020

Fresh Off the Boat signed off and made TV history by being the longest-running comedy with an Asian American led cast.

Showtime
Homeland

End date: April 2020

Carrie Mathison and her crying face are saying goodbye after eight season.

Showtime
Shameless

End date: Summer 2020

The Gallagher family will return for one final season, season 11, set to air in summer 2020 on Showtime.

Netflix
BoJack Horseman

End date: January 2020

Six seasons and that's that for BoJack.

Showtime
Ray Donovan

End date: January 2020?

Showtime pulled the plug after season seven aired its finale...but series star Liev Schreiber has hinted the story isn't over.

ABC
Modern Family

End date: April 2020

Eleven seasons is one hell of a run for a show.

NBC
The Good Place

End date: January 2020

Four seasons and many laughs and lessons later, NBC sent The Good Place to TV heaven, forever available to stream.

The CW
The 100

End date: Summer 2020

The story of The 100 proper is coming to a close, but a prequel is in development.

The CW
Arrow

End date: January 2020

Arrow kicked off The CW's current superhero-filled era and wrapped up after eight seasons.

The CW
Supernatural

End date: May 2020

Fifteen seasons later, Sam and Dean Winchester are getting some time to rest. The series finale of the show that defied the odds will air May 18. 

CBS
Criminal Minds

End date: February 2020

The BAU was together busting perps for 15 seasons before they turned in their badges and guns.

ABC
How to Get Away With Murder

End date: May 2020

Can the crew get away with on more murder before ending its six-season run?

Pop TV
Schitt's Creek

End date: April 2020

Series co-creator Dan Levy said the story of the Rose family was coming to a natural conclusion, but he hasn't ruled out revisiting them should the right idea strike.

