Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Ending After One Last Season

Sabrina Spellman's chilling adventures are coming to an end.
Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be saying goodbye, though not until we all take one last trip to Greendale for a war against the Eldritch Terrors later this year.
"Over the course of Part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale," Netflix's description reads. "The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?"
None of that sounds terrifying at all!
"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement. "I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."
No date for the final season has been announced, but we know it will be "late 2020." Perhaps a return to Halloween season is in store? We're crossing our fingers.
