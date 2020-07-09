Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Ending After One Last Season

Sabrina Spellman's chilling adventures are coming to an end.

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be saying goodbye, though not until we all take one last trip to Greendale for a war against the Eldritch Terrors later this year.

"Over the course of Part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale," Netflix's description reads. "The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?"

None of that sounds terrifying at all!