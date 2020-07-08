WWE's Carmella Reveals What Her Sex Life Is Really Like With Boyfriend Corey Graves

Baring it all.

On today's episode of Just the Sip, Total Divas star and WWE superstar Carmella (born Leah Van Dale) got candid about having a relationship in the public eye. As fans surely know, Carmella and boyfriend Corey Graves (born Matthew Polinsky) have launched a new podcast, titled Bare With Us, where they candidly discuss relationship issues.

Most recently, after one candid Instagram live, the couple made headlines when Corey compared their sex life to that of pandas in captivity.

"[He] made it seem like he didn't want to mate with me in quarantine," Carmella told podcast host Justin Sylvester. "And he didn't realize it was coming out of his mouth, that is was like insulting."

As the WWE superstar continued, she indicated that her man didn't mean anything by it.

"It got picked up by all these news sites and it turned into this huge thing," she expressed. "And I'm like, 'Oh, I'm great now that the entire world knows that you don't want to have sex with me, so that's cool.'"