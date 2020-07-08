Drew Barrymore's Quarantine Diet and Fitness Routine Revealed: "I Have to Work So Hard"

Hey moms, hasn't it been a wild couple of months?
As many American parents can relate to, quarantine and the Coronavirus pandemic has caused more than a few changes at home.
But when it comes to Drew Barrymore, she's trying her best to take care of herself physically and mentally even if everyday isn't perfect.
"I eat really clean and healthy, and I do an hour of Pilates at least four days a week. I have to work so hard at not being the size of a bus. And it's OK. That is just my journey. That is my karma," she shared with InStyle. "I don't know, maybe I was thin and mean in a past life. Other than that, between homeschooling and working, I felt very overwhelmed at first—and I hate feeling overwhelmed. It was weird to be a mom and a teacher and a provider and a friend."
The actress continued, "I felt sad for a while that I was all I could offer my children. Then I realized that I had to get out from under it. I have so much empathy and patience for everyone but myself, it's sick."
And for any and all parents who may be feeling similar, Drew wants to remind you that this won't last forever.
"In these times you can just start to feel bad about yourself. I began to self-doubt and beat myself up. Then I was like, ‘This is temporary.' I tell my kids that too," she shared. "It's not normal; it's the new normal. It's a learning curve, and, hopefully, this is all happening for a reason. Timing is everything—and this is not a time to get lost; it is a time to be found."
And for the record, Drew has so much to look forward to including a syndicated daytime show premiering this fall. Her growing girls also continue to be a light each and every day.
"I'm most proud of my two daughters. Nothing in my life's journey was like, ‘It's gonna happen for you.' And having kids was not something I wanted to get wrong," she shared. "So I waited a long time."
