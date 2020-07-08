Racial JusticeFeel GoodWellness

Harry Potter Star Devon Murray Is Expecting His First Child

Devon Murray, who starred as Seamus Finnigan in the beloved film franchise, announced his girlfriend is pregnant with the couple's first child together.
By McKenna Aiello Jul 08, 2020 8:21 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesHarry PotterCelebrities
Devon Murray, Shannon McCaffreyInstagram

Congratulations are in order for Devon Murray

The Harry Potter star, who played Seamus Finnigan in the beloved film franchise, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey. Devon, 31, shared the magical news on Instagram, writing alongside a snapshot of a onesie and ultrasound, "Baby Murray - 14th of January 2021." 

Devon and Shannon were showed with congratulatory messages by members of the Harry Potter cast, with Evanna Lynch writing, "Awwww congratulations Dev!! So happy for you! You're going to be such a fun dad!" 

"Congratulations Dev!! So exciting," Scarlett Hefner commented. 

Watch
"Harry Potter" & Daniel Radcliffe 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

In response to all the well-wishes, Devon commented on Instagram, "We're both so happy, excited and nervous and can not wait until he/she are in our arms." 

Trending Stories

1

Golf Pro Sean Fredrickson and His Three Kids Die in Plane Crash

2

James Charles Speaks Out Amid Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson Drama

3
Exclusive

The Challenge's Camila Nakagawa Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

The group of wizards that brought the Harry Potter books to life is certainly in the midst of a baby boom. In May, Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed a baby girl

Daniel Radcliffe reacted to the news during an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. "I'm so happy for him. It's very, very cool," Harry Potter himself gushed. "It's also, like, super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are having children but we definitely are." 

Related: "Harry Potter" Alum Rupert Grint & Georgia Groome Welcome Baby Girl

To see where more Harry Potter stars ended up nearly two decades after the first film premiered, check out our gallery below! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel is currently in a relationship with actress Erin Darke, who he met on the set of their 2013 movie, Kill Your Darlings. "We met on the set of Kill Your Darlings, and just got on immediately. It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person.' You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations," Daniel said about their relationship in a 2014 interview with Parade.

MEGA
Emma Watson

Emma is very private about her love life and doesn't discuss her relationships in interviews. However, she was linked to tech entrepreneur William "Mack" Knight for some time. A source told The Sun in Feb. 2016, "Mack is just a normal, down-to-earth guy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that. She was left really hurt by her break-up with Matthew [Janney] and it's taken her more than a year to feel ready to start again with somebody. They're really happy with each other and see each other whenever Emma does not have work commitments." But according to multiple reports, the couple has called it quits. In 2018, Emma romanced Glee's Chord Overstreet for several months before moving on with tech CEO Brendan Wallace later that same year. They also split. She talked about being single during a 2019 interview with British Vogue. "I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel," she told the magazine. "I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered."

YouTube
Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint is another Harry Potter cast member that keeps his personal life on the down low. But according to reports and social media, Rupert has been dating actress Georgia Groome on and off for years. The Daily Mail posted pictures of the duo at dinner in Los Angeles back in March 2017 and one lucky fan took a picture with Rupert at the premiere of Georgia's movie Double Date in October. Fast forward three years later and they've welcomed their first child together!

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Imagesfor Lacoste
Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom married longtime love Angela Jones in May 2018 in Italy. The duo got engaged back in December 2016.

Instagram
Tom Felton

Tom Felton had been in a relationship with Jade Olivia since 2008, but the couple reportedly split in 2016. He and Emma Watson briefly sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2019, but nothing came to fruition between the former costars. 

Instagram
Evanna Lynch

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, started dating singer-songwriter AnDel in 2017 but, according to their Instagram profiles, have since parted ways.

Ron Mateo/Universal Studios Hollywood
Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright and Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower got engaged in 2011, but split the following year. In 2014, Bonnie opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Simon Hammerstein. She told the Evening Standard at the time, "We got on really well. That's why we're still together. London's such a melting pot that you can always find lovely people. It's nice being with someone who respects the arts so we talk about everything together."

Her current relationship status is unknown.

Trending Stories

1

Golf Pro Sean Fredrickson and His Three Kids Die in Plane Crash

2

James Charles Speaks Out Amid Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson Drama

3
Exclusive

The Challenge's Camila Nakagawa Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

4

5 H&M Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

5

The Bachelor Goes Back to the Beginning