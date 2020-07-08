"Pop, Lock & Drop It" Rapper Huey Laid to Rest After Fatal Shooting

Rapper Huey has been laid to rest.

According to social media posts shared by Mickey "Memphitz" Wright, a service for the "Pop, Lock & Drop It" star was held in Missouri on Tuesday. The posts showed images of the funeral program, floral tributes and Huey's casket. In one of the posts, Wright wrote that it was "one of the saddest days ever."

"My eyes are leaking G," he wrote in another post. "We gon be ight tho."

Huey died in late June at the age of 32. According to a release by Sergeant Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department, police received a notification at around 10:50 p.m. on June 25 that the victim of a shooting had arrived at a local hospital and had suffered at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who was later identified as Huey (née Lawrence Franks Jr.), was pronounced dead shortly after the arrival.

"He enjoyed life," Huey's first manager Enrico Washington told STLToday.com. "Just happy about life….You're talking about a young man who still had a lot of life to live."