Stars You Forgot Were On The King of Queens

It's time to head back to 3121 Aberdeen Street in Queens, New York!

That's right, in case you hadn't heard, NBC has a special delivery for The King of Queens fans as the iconic sitcom will be available to watch once the network's streaming service, Peacock, launches on July 15.

That means that you can catch up with Doug, Carrie, Arthur and the whole gang as you relive all nine seasons of the hilarious People's Choice Awards-nominated show.

As you watch it back—or maybe even experience the series for the first time—you'll of course enjoy reuniting with the show's main actors like Patton Oswalt, Kevin James, Leah Remini, the late Jerry Stiller and Victor Williams, but you'll also notice a few famous faces you may have forgot appeared in the show!