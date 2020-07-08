Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett Reunite for "Date Night"

It's a Bachelor reunion!

Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett hung out in Los Angeles on Tuesday and posted photos from their girls' night on Instagram.

"Date night! Guess who I'm with?" Sluss said in a video before Prewett appeared in the footage.

The season 24 stars enjoyed a takeout picnic overlooking the water and kept the good times rolling with a "baking night." They whipped up a number of tasty treats, including cookies, cinnamon bread and Twix bars.

"[Night] time cuddles and cookies…and more desserts to come," Sluss wrote on Instagram.

The model from Tennessee called their evening a "special night" and several other franchise members were happy to see the reality TV celebs are pals.

"You two are…beyond adorable!" Ali Manno (a.k.a. Ali Fedotowsky) wrote in the comments section of one of the posts. "So glad you two are friends!"

"Name a better duo," Tammy Ly added. "I'll wait."