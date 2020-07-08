Mary Kay Letourneau Dead at 58 After Cancer Battle

Mary Kay Letourneau has died at the age of 58.

The infamous public figure and former teacher, who was convicted of raping the 13-year-old student she would later go on to marry, died of stage 4 cancer. Letourneau's attorney confirmed news of her passing to NBC.

Letourneau was 34-years-old when she began a sexual relationship with sixth grader Vili Fualaau. In 1997, while awaiting sentencing on second-degree rape charges of Fualaau, the Washington-based middle school teacher gave birth to their first daughter, Audrey.

At the time, Letourneau was ordered to spend six months in jail and stay away from Fualaau, however upon her release in 1998, authorities discovered that the pair had resumed their relationship. Letourneau's plea agreement was revoked and she served a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Letourneau gave birth to the couple's second daughter, Georgia, while behind bars in 1998. Upon her release in 2004, Letourneau and Fualaau, then 21, married. They filed for legal separation in 2017. Letourneau had four children from her first marriage, which ended at the time of her trial.