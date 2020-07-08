Racial JusticeFeel GoodWhere are they now?Nick CorderoKhloe & Tristan

Chrissy Teigen Breaks Down Her Skincare Regimen

Shop her favorite products from Bioré, La Mer and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 08, 2020 1:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingChrissy TeigenShop BeautyShop
EComm: Chrissy Teigen Breaks Down Her Skincare RegimenE! Illustration; Shutterstock

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you want a glow like Chrissy Teigen's, well, now you can buy that. The model and author has shared her skincare routine on Instagram, saying "I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!" We're feeling her look too, and trying out the products she recommends stat. 

To make things easy, we've highlighted them below for you. Happy shopping!

read
Versed: The New Affordable Skincare Line Celebs Are Loving

Bioré Nose + Face Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Teigen says she uses a "steady stream" of these classic and affordable pore strips on her nose and chin to eradicate blackheads.

$7
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

James Charles Speaks Out Amid Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson Drama

2

Billie Eilish's Justin Bieber Obsession Almost Sent Her to Therapy

3
Exclusive

Merle Dandridge: Inside My Self-Care Routine

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex

"The IS clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they've always been so good to me," Teigen raves.

$44
Dermstore

iS Clinical Reparative Moisture Emulsion

This special moisturizer has pharmaceutical-grade botanicals, peptides and antioxidants to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

$95
Amazon

Control Corrective Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30

Teigan knows that SPF is essential and opts for this oil-free sunscreen that doubles as a facial moisturizer. 

$38
Amazon

Crème de la Mer Moisturizer

This cult-classic moisturizer may be a splurge, but is much-loved for its healing nature. Teigan approves.

$180
Sephora

La Mer The Concentrate

"$$, I know I know but I gotta be honest," Teigen confesses of her love of La Mer products. She also uses this calming serum.

$370
Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

"So important for on and around my nose and chin," she raves about these peel pads. "You'll notice a HUGE difference!!"

$88
Sephora

Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out this month's best new beauty products and this sale on Olay overnight masks and serum sticks. And if you're not done shopping yet, be sure to sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

James Charles Speaks Out Amid Tati Westbrook and Shane Dawson Drama

2

Billie Eilish's Justin Bieber Obsession Almost Sent Her to Therapy

3
Exclusive

Merle Dandridge: Inside My Self-Care Routine

4

Bad Bunny Makes Playboy History and Looks Good Doing it

5

I'll Be Gone in the Dark and Catching the Golden State Killer