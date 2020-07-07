Bad Bunny Makes Playboy History and Looks Good Doing it

Bad Bunny continues to make waves.

The 26-year-old star, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, just made history as Playboy's first-ever digital cover star with—wait for it—two covers. What's more? El Conejo Malo is the only man, aside from the late Hugh Hefner, to appear solo on the cover of the cult-fave publication.

Of course, Bad Bunny's larger-than-life persona, hit making music and electrifying fashion are the perfect ingredients for one memorable feature. Whether he's making history or not, the Puerto Rican singer does whatever he wants. In fact, that's the essence of his sophomore album: YHLQMDLG, which is short for Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana. He released the 20-track album in late February.

Speaking to Playboy, the 26-year-old star got candid and refreshingly honest about his ever-evolving career, his passion for music and being a queer and female ally in the machismo world of Latin trap and reggaetón.