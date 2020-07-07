Paris Jackson Confronts Battle With Self-Harming: ''I Tried to Kill Myself Many Times''

Paris Jackson is turning her pain into purpose.

On the latest episode of her Facebook Watch docuseries Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, the 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson details her lifelong struggle with body image and why she turned to self-harm as a way to cope.

"I was the only girl of four boys for the first 10, 11 years of my life," Paris recalled. "Because I was the only girl, my dad loved playing dress-up. I looked like a porcelain doll and I hated it."

It wasn't until after her father's death in 2009 that Paris said she began gaining weight while living with her grandmother, Katherine Jackson. "Food became an addiction and then a cousin called me fat so I was like, 'OK, I can't do that anymore.' And that's how I fell into self-harm," she shared.

"I would cut and burn myself," Paris revealed. "I never thought that I would die from it because I was always in control of the razor and I knew how deep I was going."