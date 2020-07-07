This Month's Best New Beauty Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Our beauty obsessions know no bounds... and now that some fab new releases have dropped, our bathroom cabinets are starting to burst from all the good haircare, skincare, and makeup goodies!
Some of our recommendations from this month's newbies? A new twist on an old classic hair turban that dries your hair in record time without breakage, a whipped face and body mask that sounds good enough to eat, and nifty little patches designed to give you the best sleep of your life.
But that's not all. Shop these and more of our fave new beauty launches below!
Sonix Silk Knot Twisted Headband
True, we use this lovely headband to hold our hair back when we're washing or masking, but it's definitely stylish enough to add some pizzazz to your look as you prep for your next Zoom call. It's made with high-grade 100% organic mulberry silk, so it won't rough up your hair if you like to pineapple it at bed time.
Zitsticka Hyperfade
Y'know those dark spots that remain after you zap a zit? Turns out there's a patch for that. Hyperfade lightens and brightens the dark spots that remain to remind you of zits gone by, using 24 self-dissolving microdarts that melt within two hours of application. Not only do they dilute post-zit damage, they also restore skin tone and texture.
Kopari Beauty Hydrating Body Wash
So you wanna nourish and hydrate your skin, but you also want to smell amazing. Kopari has all those bases covered and more with their new clean Hydrating Body Wash. The nourishing and hydration comes from stuff like ultra-quenching coconut water, organic aloe vera juice, and sea kelp, and the fantastic smell comes from... what else? Coconuts. You'll love the gel-based lather that transforms into a thick foam.
Huron Face Wash
Here's another problem-solver for those of us who want a deep clean for our faces, but have sensitive skin. Huron's Face Wash is a gentle two-in-one formula that's part creamy cleanser, part mild exfoliator (thanks to bamboo powder and fruit enzymes), and all magic. It removes dirt, oil and impurities, unclogs pores, and also calms and conditions your skin using aloe and glycerin.
Wonder Woman 1984 x Ulta Beauty Bath Bomb
If, like us, you are sad that you can't see Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters as planned, you can take some solace in knowing that there's an entire beauty collection based on the film. We're not saying that you'll turn into Diana Prince (or Gal Godot, for that matter) if you drop this gold shimmer-dipped bath bomb in your tub, but you'll still probably feel awesome after a nice soak in it.
Sigma Complexion Airbrush Set
If you've never experienced the awesomeness of Sigma makeup brushes, this trio is a great place to start, especially if you like a flawless no-makeup makeup look. It comes with the F53 Air Contour/Blush for flawless blush or bronzer application, the F74 Air Domed Buffer to expertly apply and blend cream products, and the legendary, fan favorite F80 Air Flat Kabuki, allowing you to blend liquid and cream products with an airbrush finish.
Pura D'Or Organic Moroccan Argan Oil
Argan Oil is a beloved beauty product for a reason, largely because it's so versatile. But we recommend using Pura D'Or's Organic Moroccan Argan Oil as a hair treatment to give your hair an extra layer of protection against environmental factors. Plus, it also locks in natural moisture and helps tame frizzy, brittle hair. We love smoothing it on our finished style or scrunching it in our curls.
Pacifica Guacamole Whip Face & Body Mask
You'd be forgiven for thinking this mask might be good enough to eat... after all, it does contain avocado and lime oils. But it also features shea butter and aloe to give your skin some nourishment and hydration, whether you use it on your face or body. And after a few minutes once you rinse it off? Soft, supple, healthy and hydrated skin. Plus, it comes in a 100% PCR tub.
Authentic Beauty Concept Replenish Mask
Admit it: you messed up your home dye job, and now your hair is a bit of a brittle mess. Enter Authentic Beauty Concept's Replenish Mask. It's an intense hair treatment designed to strengthen the hair fiber and seal the cuticle using a plant-based oil derivate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, a conditioner and emollient that enhances the hair cuticle with a protective film. Not only does the formula feature maple and pecan nut to nourish and soothe, but the mask is free of micro plastics, mineral oil, parabens and silicones, and it's cruelty free, vegan and gluten free.
Aquis Rapid Dry Lisse D'Air Hair Turban
And once you're done conditioning your hair, make sure you give it some extra gentle loving care when you're drying. We highly recommend the newly-launched Rapid Dry Lisse D'Air Hair Turban, which uses a newly designed, ultra-lightweight version of the brand's signature Aquitex fabric. It still dries hair 50% faster to fight frizz, tangles, and split ends, but it's also 45% more compact and 22% lighter than their standard hair turbans, making it a great option to toss in your bag for when you're on the go.
Sol de Janerio Bum Bum Body Scrub
You exfoliate your face, but do you exfoliate your bod? You should. Sol de Janerio's new Bum Bum Body Scrub features the iconic tropical scent the brand's cream is known for, with an ultra-fine microbead-free exfoliating blend to make your skin super soft and supple. The formula also features the brand's Brazilian body-smoothing blend of crushed cupuaçu seeds, sugar crystals, caffeine-rich guaraná, and a hint of shimmer. Basically, it's summer in a jar.
Pestlo Peptide O2 Serum Mist
Ready to make your skin glow? Meet the unique serum mist that was made to do exactly that. The first of its kind, this K-Beauty serum mist offers a continuous spray that hydrates and plumps skin with an active oxygen formula featuring peptides, eight types of hyaluronic acid, adenosine and botanicals. Plus, it also helps diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Flamingo The Summer Pedicure Kit
Now this is a collab we can get behind. Flamingo teamed with tenoverten for a below-the-knee pedicure kit that features everything you need to make your tootsies (and the legs attached to them) look fantastic. Not only do you get toe wax strips (don't pretend you don't have toe hair!), post-wax cloths and a Flamingo razor in the color Creamsicle (among other goodies), you also get a limited edition tenoverten nail polish in the color Cayenne.
Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray
Think of Sun Bum's new mineral sunscreen as beauty insurance for years to come. It's a natural, zinc-based formula that sits on top of your skin with a matte finish to block out UVA/UVB rays with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 protection... and by natural, we do mean chemical free, so it's great for sensitive skin. And for face protection with a little extra oomph, make sure you check out Sun Bum's Tinted Sunscreen Face Lotion.
The Good Patch Dream Patch
There's a reason why they call it "beauty sleep," and The Good Patch is here to help you get all the zzzzz's you need with The Dream Patch. It's infused with melatonin, valerian root and hops to support5 a deeper, more relaxed sleep, so you wake up looking good and feeling good. Just peel off a patch, apply it to your skin, and voila! Sweet dreams galore. Plus, each Dream Patch is free of latex, parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, artificial dyes and artificial colors.
