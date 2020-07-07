Billie Eilish's Parents Considered Sending Her to Therapy for Her Justin Bieber Obsession

Billie Eilish may truly be Justin Bieber's no. 1 fan.

For an all-new episode of the "bad guy" artist's radio show on Apple Music, titled me & dad radio, Billie's mom Maggie revealed that she and husband Patrick were once concerned about the now Grammy-winner's all-consuming love of Justin.

In fact, Maggie told listeners that they even considered sending their daughter to therapy over her obsession with Justin and his songs, especially "As Long As You Love Me."

"I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy for how incredibly…you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," Maggie noted. "It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!"

This admission shocked even Billie, who quipped: "You did?! Oh that's embarrassing."

Earlier in the episode, Maggie recalled Billie crying en route to a dance studio while listening to the 2012 hit. She detailed, "Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing."