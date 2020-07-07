Billie Eilish's Parents Considered Sending Her to Therapy for Her Justin Bieber Obsession

Billie Eilish may truly be Justin Bieber's no. 1 fan.
For an all-new episode of the "bad guy" artist's radio show on Apple Music, titled me & dad radio, Billie's mom Maggie revealed that she and husband Patrick were once concerned about the now Grammy-winner's all-consuming love of Justin.
In fact, Maggie told listeners that they even considered sending their daughter to therapy over her obsession with Justin and his songs, especially "As Long As You Love Me."
"I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy for how incredibly…you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber," Maggie noted. "It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!"
This admission shocked even Billie, who quipped: "You did?! Oh that's embarrassing."
Earlier in the episode, Maggie recalled Billie crying en route to a dance studio while listening to the 2012 hit. She detailed, "Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing."
Although Maggie said that Billie was also a big fan of Marina and the Diamonds at the time, the teen was mainly devoted to the "Yummy" artist.
She continued, "It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this, sobbing…Any Justin Bieber, but I just happen to remember this one really well, and the video, and Billie talking to me about it, and being excited that it was coming out and just crying and crying."
Per Maggie, even though everyone knows about Billie's admiration for Justin, she wanted those tuning in to understand that "As Long As You Love Me" was "a big part of it."
Billie supported her mother's memories by adding, "I would watch the music video for this song and just sob."
And the track still has an effect on Billie to this day. As Billie and her parents played "As Long As You Love Me" for listeners, the "ocean eyes" singer found herself getting emotional and had to turn if off early.
"Oh my god, she is crying," Maggie declared on the radio show. "I have to film it."
Back in 2019, for James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show, the 18-year-old recalled the moment she met Justin at the 2018 Coachella Festival.
"All Coachella weekend, I was like, 'Don't surprise me with Justin Bieber," she said at the time. "I can't take it. I can't…have to do this show and Justin Bieber's going to be there. And so, we go to see Ariana [Grande] and I was just standing there…and I saw…I know his body language, I know how he stands, I know where he wears his pants..."
She continued, "So I look over and I just was like…And he just stood there. He didn't even come near me. He just stood, like, five feet away from me, perfectly still."
Billie further proved her Justin love by nailing every part of Ludacris' verse in Justin's song "Baby."
