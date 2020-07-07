Racial JusticeFeel GoodWhere are they now?Nick CorderoKhloe & Tristan

Bring the Boho Beach Vibes Indoors This Summer With These Coastal Decor Accents

Shop beachy artwork, throw pillows and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 07, 2020
Ecomm: Chill and affordable coastal decor to bring boho beach vibes indoors

You know that fully at peace feeling that comes over you when your strolling down the beach? Well you can take that mood home with you by turning your house into a coastal oasis.

Below, the boho coastal décor we're eyeing, from artwork to throw pillows from Amazon, Urban Outfitters and more. You can set it out in time for summer, or keep the beachy feel year round with these finds.

Rivet Global Textured 100% Cotton Throw Blanket With Large Tassels

Blue and white are the classic colors of the sea. This stunning cotton throw with jumbo tassels is perfect to cuddle up under.

$67
Amazon

Zuo Libre Planter

The beach theme doesn't have to be too literal. This sandy gray ceramic planter is an excellent calming addition to your space with its boho pattern.

$48
Amazon

Saltspring Duvet Cover

This calming cotton and linen, blue and white duvet cover has teeny palm trees all over it. We're obsessed with its cute tassels.

$398
Serena & Lily

eBoot Two-Pack Plant Hanger Flower Pot

These boho jute plant hangers bring the outdoors in and have a sandy, beachy charm. In them, your coastal plants will be hangin' in style.

$11
Amazon

Isora Pillow Cover in Coastal Blue

A throw pillow cover or a piece of art? The texture on these pillow covers is to die for, between the linen, embroidered raffia and tassels. They're available in light blue, dark blue and green.

$168
Serena & Lily

Le Cadeaux Moroccan Blue Melamine Salad Plates Set of Four

These blue and white Moroccan salad plates will shine when set out on your dining table.

$56
Amazon

Ingrid Beddoes Beach Love Art Print

If you do want to get literal, hang up a beachscape. Pick from a number of frames and sizes for this wanderlust-inducing Ingrid Beddoes print.

$49
Urban Outfitters

Safavieh Home Collection Shenandoah White Chair and Ottoman

An accent chair in an ocean blue is sure to make a splash. This one was inspired by fun midcentury modern rattan chair swings.

$256
Amazon

Capiz Shell Framed Wall Art

Add a touch of subdued glam with this capiz-shell framed wall art. Its gray-wash pine wood frame is reminiscent of driftwood. 

$150
World Market

Sorbus Hammock Chair Macrame Swing

Bring in a playful outdoor feel with a macrame swing. It can be hung both indoors and out.

$65
Amazon

Safavieh Wade Light Oak Teak Wood Arm Chair

The light wood and leather webbing on this chair is perfect for any coastal space. It's made of solid teak wood and birchwood.

$205
Amazon

Bloomingville Textured Grey Cotton Pillow

This textured cotton pillow has a boho fringe and casual feel. You can't go wrong with placing one in your living room. 

$45
Amazon

DII Coastal Herringbone Stripe Woven Throw

This blue and white cotton throw with tassels is an affordable addition that packs a big punch when it comes to adding a coastal feel.

$26
Amazon

