Zach Braff Promises to "Take Care" Of Close Friend Nick Cordero's Wife and Son

Zach explained that if Nick were still alive today, he would've still needed a "double lung transplant and you only get those if you're healthy in all other ways."

For the Scrubs alum, he said the hardest thing he learned was that Amanda "was never able to see [Nick] fully conscious ever again" after she dropped him off at the hospital. Due to the circumstances, she wasn't able to be by his side throughout his hospital stay.

The only way Amanda got to see her husband was through FaceTime, which Zach said was "generous" of the nurses.

"Can you imagine how tragic this is? Your partner is in the hospital, you can't even be there," the actor expressed. "You can't be by their side, you can't hug them, you can't kiss them, you can't cheer them on... you have to do it over FaceTime."

Moreover, Zach shared how heartbreaking it was for him and his girlfriend, Florence Pugh, to see the fitness guru struggle with her family's new reality. Amanda and her one-year-old son were staying at his guest house in Los Angeles.

"This is how f--king tragic it was: [Amanda] would be 10 feet away from us, Florence and I, and sobbing. And we couldn't go hug her," Zach recalled. "We would literally stand 10 feet away from her and watch our friend sobbing."