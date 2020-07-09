Cannonball Sneak Peek: Watch Oprah's Former Security Guard Take on the Mega-Slide!

This contestant is ready to make a splash.
In this exclusive clip from USA Network's all-new competition series Cannonball, premiering Thursday, Jul 9 at 8 p.m., competitor Tim Willy declares he's "ready to win" the show's $10,000 cash prize. And the private security guard is clearly feeling confident as he calls himself "the chosen one."
Not to mention, he has no qualms name dropping his Oprah Winfrey connection!
"My name is Timothy Williams, everybody calls me Tim Willy for short though," Tim boasts in his introduction. "I'm a private security guard for the rich and famous. I'm not gonna say no names, but uh, Oprah! My bad."
Unsurprisingly, co-host and WWE superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin isn't sold on Tim's Oprah claim.
"We don't know if it's the Oprah," Mike notes to co-host Rocsi Diaz.
In response, Rocsi inquires, "I mean, what other Oprah is there?"
A skeptical Mike defends "there could be many Oprahs out there" as it could be a "very popular name." Like Rocsi, we're not entirely buying this defense.
As Tim continues to ham it up for the cameras, he jokes that $10,000 would allow him to stop borrowing money from his mother. Thus, while dressed in the Cannonball gear, the contestant shouts: "Tim Willy is ready to win!"
Thankfully, this confidence helps Tim as he dives down the Mega-slide, reaching a peak speed of 66.2 mph.
"Oh man, just goes head first into the right buoy," Mike remarks on Tim's Mega-slide moment.
Watch the action-packed moment for yourself in the exclusive clip above.
Cannonball premieres Thursday, Jul. 9 at 8 p.m. on the USA Network!
(E! and the USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)