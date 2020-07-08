Chrisley Knows Best Sneak Peek: See Savannah Chrisley Tell Brother Chase Her Wedding Is Called Off

A relationship revelation.

In this exclusive clip from the season 8 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best, which airs Thursday, Jul. 9 at 9 p.m. on the USA Network, Savannah Chrisley reveals to brother Chase Chrisley her decision to postpone her wedding to Nic Kerdiles.

"Nic and I have decided to call the wedding off," Savannah nervously shares.

Understandably, Chase is taken aback by this news, asking, "What do you mean?"

As she continues, Savannah clarifies that she and her fiancé decided they needed to "take a couple steps back."

"Things just moved way too fast," the 22-year-old reality star admits. "Like, we started dating, it was long distance. So, obviously, when we saw each other it was gonna be nothing but the good stuff. It was easy."

Upon hearing this, Chase inquires if Nic got on Savannah's "nerves" when they lived together. In response, Savannah reveals there is a bigger issue at hand.