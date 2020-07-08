Pen15 Season 2 Premiere Date Set: Maya and Anna Return in September 2020

WUWU? NM here, just some news that ya girls, Maya and Anna, are back for another round of unbearable—yet hilarious—teenage awkwardness with Pen15 season two in September.

E! News can exclusively reveal Pen15 season two premieres on Friday, Sept. 18 on Hulu. The new season is 14 episodes, but will be split into two with the first seven premiering on September 18 and the remainder to follow in 2021.

Created by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman, Pen15 stars Konkle and Erskine as versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts navigating middle school in the year 2000. Their peers are played by actual tweens and teens. Get a taste of the new season in the teaser below.