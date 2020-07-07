Racial JusticeFeel GoodWhere are they now?Nick CorderoKhloe & Tristan

Rob Kardashian Flashes a Big Smile With Friends at a Fourth of July Party After Social Media Comeback

By Allison Crist Jul 07, 2020 8:04 PM
The comeback continues!

After making a return to social media a little over a week ago, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram again on Tuesday to share a photobooth snapshot of himself and friends at a Fourth of July celebration.

In the photo, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen smiling ear-to-ear alongside Australian model and singer Parnia Porsche, Tristan Thompson's friend Savas Oguz and another pal, as they all flash their middle fingers at the camera. 

Rob topped off the Instagram post with the caption, "8701 (usher voice)."

Fans are surely grateful that Rob has resurfaced on social media, especially since he hasn't made many public appearances in recent years. He's particularly private when it comes to his daughter, Dream Kardashian, though earlier this week, he shared a rare photo of the adorable three-and-a-half-year-old.

Rob also appears on his sisters' social media from time to time. In fact, shortly after he posted the picture with his friends on Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian made a post of her own with another photo from the holiday party.

Rob Kardashian Is "Back Baby"! Why He's Suddenly Living His Best Life

The Good American founder posted a photobooth snap of not just her and Rob, but longtime BFF Malika Haqq, too.

Neither Khloe nor Rob explicitly stated what Fourth of July party they were at, but according to TMZ, Khloe spent the holiday at a bash thrown at Tristan's home in Los Angeles. The exes—who are currently rumored to be dating again—were reportedly joined by Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Spend the 4th of July Together

On her Instagram Story, Khloe added even more Fourth of July photos, including ones of her and Tristan's daughter, True Thompson.

Read more about Rob's big comeback here.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September only on E!

