Golf Pro Sean Fredrickson and His Three Kids Die in Plane Crash

Golf pro Sean Fredrickson and his three children were among those killed in a plane crash over Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho on Sunday, July 5.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has said that the tragic accident occurred when two planes collided and crashed into the water. According to authorities, eight people were aboard the planes and there are no known survivors. Fredickson, 48, his 16-year-old son Hayden Fredrickson and stepchildren Sofia, 15, and Quinn Olsen, 11, were confirmed by the golfer's wife as four of the victims.

April Fredrickson spoke to local Fox affiliate KPTV about her unimaginable loss.

"My family died while they were on an adventure," she shared. "Everyone was so excited to be on that plane... I think that, at the end of the day, they died doing what they loved which was, you know, being together."

"My daughter was 15 and she loved life, she literally loved life," April told the news station. "My little guy was Quinn. He was 11 and he was my best friend. He was just always in tune with what I needed."