Terry Crews and CNN's Don Lemon Debate Black Lives Matter Movement

Terry Crews and Don Lemon are continuing the conversation when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Monday night's episode of CNN Tonight, the America's Got Talent host appeared on the show to discuss his recent tweets.

"If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology," Terry shared on Twitter earlier this summer. "We must ensure #BlackLivesMatter doesn't morph into #BlackLivesBetter."

The TV host would elaborate on his mindset in a message over the Fourth of July weekend.

"Are all white people bad? No. Are all Black people good? No. Knowing this reality—I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology," he shared. "Given the number of threats against this decision—I also decide to die on this hill."

When discussing Terry's tweets, Don shared his perspective and explained why he wasn't surprised that the messages made headlines.