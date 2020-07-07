Here's How NFL Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Just Made Sports History

This could be Patrick Mahomes' greatest touchdown yet.

The 2020 Super Bowl MVP has signed a 10-year contract extension with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, keeping him with the team through the 2031 season. But it's not the length of time that's catching the attention of sports fans. Rather, it's the price tag. The deal is reportedly worth $450 million, according to ESPN. Combined with incentives and championship bonuses, the 24-year-old quarterback has the potential to earn $503 million over the decade, making the contract the most lucrative in sports history.

Following the news, Mahomes took to social media to celebrate the victory. As he tweeted to his 1.2 million followers, "Here to stay...!"

Naturally, his team, friends and family are equally excited about the momentous win. "This is a significant moment for our franchise and for the Chiefs Kingdom," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt later praised in a statement. "Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports. With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform. He's an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I'm delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come."