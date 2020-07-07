Breaking Down the Drama Between TikTok Exes Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson

It's been three months since TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson called it quits, but the drama between the exes is far from over.

As fans of the social media stars will recall, Charli, 16, and Chase, 18, announced their breakup in April. "Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together," Charli shared with her fans at the time. "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us."

"We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!" Charli continued in her message to her fans. "I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him."