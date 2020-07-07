Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Claim She "Dropped 50 Lbs. Overnight or Has Cancer"

Related : Why Chrissy Teigen Bought 5 Wedding Dresses

Chrissy Teigen has had enough. The social media star is firing back at a comment about her appearance on social media.

Teigen took to Instagram on Monday night to share her skincare routine with her fans. "For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!" Teigen wrote along with a list of products that she uses.

Teigen, who shares two kids with husband John Legend, also posted a video telling her fans that she's "feeling the colorful eyeliner trend" that she's "very late on."

In response to the video, one commenter wrote, "Ok...this isn't her or some app that changed her face. I had to look back and forth like 4 times...either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer...this isn't right."

After seeing the comment, Teigen replied, "What would you prefer?"

The Instagram user, who is receiving criticism for her comment, went on to write, "Your bone structure is prominent and recognizable...this shot, looks like a completely different person. Did 2-3 double takes. How did you do it?"